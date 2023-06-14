Braves-Tigers game rained out; DH on Wednesday
June 14 - After the Detroit Tigers and the visiting Atlanta Braves waited about 2 1/2 hours to start their Tuesday night game amid a rain storm, the contest finally was postponed before ever getting underway.
The teams will play a standard doubleheader on Wednesday in Detroit, with the first game scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. EDT.
The pitching matchup on Tuesday was due to feature Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79 ERA) and Tigers right-hander Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70).
The originally scheduled Wednesday starters were to be another pair of righties, Atlanta's AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00) and Detroit's Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75).
Detroit took the opener of the three-game series 6-5 in 10 innings on Monday to snap a nine-game losing streak. The Tigers erased a three-run deficit in the ninth inning before Spencer Torkelson hit a walk-off single in the 10th.
The Braves are visiting Detroit for the first time since 2013. Before Monday, the teams hadn't met at all since 2019.
