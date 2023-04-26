Braves win, remain dominant at home against sliding Marlins

[1/17] Apr 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Jon Berti (5) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports















April 26 - EditorsNote: 2nd graf: updated to homer

Veteran right-hander Charlie Morton struck out a season-high nine batters and Ozzie Albies hit a pair of home runs to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 7-4 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Morton (3-2) threw a season-best seven innings and gave up just one run -- a homer by Jazz Chisholm Jr. -- on three hits and two walks. It is the second straight game in which Morton allowed only one run. He improved his career record against Miami to 12-5.

The Braves have won the first two games of the four-game series. Since moving to Truist Park in 2017, Atlanta is 39-17 there against Miami.

The Braves, who hit five home runs on Monday, launched three more on Tuesday. Albies hit his sixth and seventh of the season, and Eddie Rosario added his third. It was the eighth multi-homer game of Albies' career.

Miami starter Bryan Hoeing (0-1) lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his season debut. The right-hander gave up four runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts for the Marlins, who have lost three straight.

The Braves scored a run in the first inning on Austin Riley's RBI single, with Miami tying the score in the third on a solo homer by Chisholm, his fourth.

Atlanta scored three times in the fourth and knocked out Hoeing. The bottom of the Atlanta lineup produced three consecutive RBI hits -- singles by Vaughn Grissom and Sam Hilliard and a double by Kevin Pillar.

The Braves upped the lead to 5-1 in the sixth inning on a solo homer from Albies against reliever Andrew Nardi.

The Marlins scored twice in the eighth on run-scoring singles by Bryan De La Cruz and Avisail Garcia. The rally ended when Jean Segura bounced into an inning-ending double play.

The Braves got those runs back on back-to-back homers by Eddie Rosario and Albies leading off the bottom of the eighth.

Miami's Yuli Guriel hit an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning.

--Field Level Media











