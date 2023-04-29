Brent Rooker, Athletics seek to slow surging Reds















April 29 - Outfielder Brent Rooker has been one of the few bright spots for the lowly Oakland Athletics, who are one loss away from recording the worst April in major league history.

The Athletics will look to avoid the record-setting defeat when they continue their three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Oakland has 22 defeats this month, matching unwanted mark set by the 1988 Baltimore Orioles.

Oakland dropped its fourth straight with an 11-7 loss to Cincinnati on Friday, but not before Rooker had three more hits, including a two-run homer in the ninth. The 28-year-old is 21-for-55 (.382) with eight home runs and 20 RBIs over his past 17 games.

"He continues to take really good at-bats," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. "His bat path stays in the zone a long time and gives him a chance to get some hits. For us, it's nice to see a young player given this opportunity and really taking advantage of it."

The A's were unable to keep pace with the Reds in the series opener. Jake Fraley belted a two-run homer and Nick Senzel drove in three runs as the Reds won their season-high fourth straight. Luis Cessa pitched five-plus innings for his first victory of the season.

"We put together a lot of really good at-bats, and (Cessa) pitched very well for us and we were able to come out with the W," Fraley said. "When momentum is on our side and we've got it going, it's going to keep rolling."

Cincinnati began the weekend on a high note following a three-game home sweep of the Texas Rangers. The Reds are seeking their first five-game winning streak since July 7-12, 2022.

The Reds will send right-hander Hunter Greene (0-1, 3.52 ERA) to the mound on Saturday. He turned in another strong outing last Sunday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings in a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"There's a presence about him on the mound right now that I feel like gets better every single time I've had him," Reds catcher Luke Maile said. "I think he really believes in his stuff, and he should because it's obviously really good."

Greene, 23, has recorded 30 strikeouts against eight walks in five starts covering 23 innings this season. He is set to make his 30th major league start and first against Oakland.

Left-hander Kyle Muller (0-2, 7.23 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Athletics. He has given up 16 runs across 13 innings in his past three starts.

Muller, 25, yielded four runs on seven hits over five frames in a 5-2 loss to the Texas Rangers last Sunday.

"Obviously we lost the game, so not the best, but definitely a step in the right direction from my last couple," Muller said. "I need to make a better pitch with guys on base, limit that crooked-number home run."

Muller owns a 1-1 record and 7.36 ERA in two career starts against Cincinnati.

The A's have opened the season by going 27 games without the starting pitcher recording a victory, matching the longest streak to start a season in major league history. The Pittsburgh Pirates established the mark last year.

Oakland outfielder Ramon Laureano is expected to return on Saturday after missing 11 games due to a left groin strain.

