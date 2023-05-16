Brenton Doyle homers twice as Rockies outslug Reds

[1/40] May 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron... Read more















May 16 - EditorsNote: rewords second graf; changes to "McLain" in seventh graf; adds to last graf

Brenton Doyle homered twice, Mike Moustakas also went deep and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-8 on Monday in Denver.

Harold Castro had three hits and three RBIs while Randal Grichuk added two hits and two runs for Colorado.

Daniel Bard (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win, and Pierce Johnson got the final three outs for his seventh save of the season.

Spencer Steer had three hits and Jake Fraley, Jonathan India and Henry Ramos had two hits apiece for the Reds. Ben Lively (1-1) took the loss in relief.

The Reds jumped ahead on Steer's RBI single in the first inning before Colorado responded in the second inning. Moustakas homered to the second deck in right field, his second of the season, and Grichuk doubled.

Castro followed with an RBI single, moved to third on a two-out double by Doyle and both scored on Charlie Blackmon's triple.

Cincinnati got one back in the third inning. Matt McLain, making his major league debut, hustled out a double with one out and scored on Fraley's single to left.

The Reds tied it up in the fourth. Nick Senzel reached on a two-base error, Ramos walked and both moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Wil Myers. Senzel came home on a sacrifice fly from Stuart Fairchild, and Ramos scored on India's single.

Colorado answered in the bottom of the inning on Doyle's two-run homer for a 6-4 lead.

Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene left after giving up six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out eight in four innings.

The Reds came right back in the fifth. Steer and Tyler Stephenson hit consecutive one-out doubles and Senzel walked, ending Colorado starter Connor Seabold's night.

Ramos singled to load the bases and Stephenson scored on Brent Suter's wild pitch.

Seabold allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and fanned three.

The Rockies took an 8-6 lead in the seventh on Castro's two-run double, and Cincinnati got one back in the eighth on Myers' sacrifice fly.

Doyle's second homer of the night and fourth of the season restored the two-run lead in the bottom of the eighth.

Senzel's RBI single gave Cincinnati its final run in the ninth. Johnson got Ramos to fly out two runners on base to end the game.

