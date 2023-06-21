Brewers escape early hole, dump Diamondbacks

[1/47] Jun 20, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

June 21 - William Contreras' two-run double keyed a seventh-inning rally that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-5 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

The Brewers, who trailed 4-0 early, erased a 5-3 deficit with four runs in the seventh. By leveling the three-game series at a win apiece, Milwaukee earned its fourth victory in five games. Arizona had won three of four.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with no outs off Austin Adams (0-1) on a walk to Luis Urias and infield singles by Blake Perkins and Joey Wiemer. Kyle Nelson took over on the mound and Urias scored on Christian Yelich's groundout to make it 5-4. Contreras' drive to the gap in left-center put Milwaukee up 6-5.

Contreras moved to third on Owen Miller's pinch single and came home on Willy Adames' fielder's0choice grounder.

Bryse Wilson (2-0) retired the only batter he faced in the seventh for the victory. Joel Payamps struck out three in the eighth, and Devin Williams finished for his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Ketel Marte staked the Diamondbacks to a 4-0 lead in the second with a three-run homer off Colin Rea. Carson Kelly doubled with one out and Jake McCarthy walked. After Geraldo Perdomo struck out, Marte lined a 2-0 pitch 398 feet to right for his 11th home run.

Milwaukee answered with a run in the bottom half on a one-out RBI double by Urias, but the Brewers stranded runners at second and third.

Jesse Winker, who entered hitting .197, brought Milwaukee within 4-3 in the fourth with his first homer in 119 at-bats this season. His two-run shot to center followed a leadoff single by Adames.

The Diamondbacks made it 5-3 with an unearned run in the sixth on three infield singles and a throwing error.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first when Marte doubled with one out and Corbin Carroll followed with an RBI single to center.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.