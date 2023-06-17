Brewers hand Pirates fifth straight loss, 5-0

[1/23] Jun 17, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports















June 17 - Wade Miley tossed five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered for the second straight game as the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 on Saturday.

Miley (4-2) allowed two hits in his first start since May 16. Peter Strzelecki, Hoby Milner, Elvis Peguero and Trevor Megill combined for four scoreless innings to help the Brewers seal their seventh shutout of the season.

Blake Perkins added a solo homer and Rowdy Tellez delivered a two-run double for Milwaukee, which has won two straight following a six-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh has lost five in a row and six of its last seven. Carlos Santana had two hits for the Pirates, who have gone 14-27 since opening the season with a 20-8 mark.

Wiemer put the Brewers on the board with a two-run homer in the third inning off Mitch Keller (8-3) after Victor Caratini drew a leadoff walk.

Wiemer, who hit a solo shot in Friday's win over the Pirates, now has 10 homers and 10 stolen bases in his rookie season.

Milwaukee added to its lead with two outs in the fifth inning when Tellez hit a two-run double that got past right fielder Connor Joe and bounced to the wall.

Keller allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over five innings. Roansy Contreras followed Keller and retired all six batters he faced over two scoreless innings.

The Pirates put just one baserunner in scoring position against Miley, who returned after landing on the injured list last month with a left lat strain. He was lifted after throwing 77 pitches.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Hedges popped out to the catcher to end the inning.

The Brewers tacked on a run with two outs in the eighth against Jose Hernandez when Perkins entered as a pinch hitter and blasted a solo homer to center.

Milwaukee designated hitter Jesse Winker returned after missing the past 16 games due to a neck injury and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

--Field Level Media











