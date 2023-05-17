Brewers overcome loss of Wade Miley to end Cards' streak















May 17 - The visiting Milwaukee Brewers lost starting pitcher Wade Miley in the second inning but nonetheless defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Tuesday behind home runs by Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson.

The Brewers won for the fourth time in five games and snapped the Cardinals' four-game winning streak.

Miley exited the game with two outs in the second inning with what the team called a lat strain. He allowed one run on one hit -- Nolan Arenado's home run leading off the second .

Relievers Elvis Peguero and Hoby Milner followed Miley and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings each. Joel Payamps (2-0) blanked the Cardinals for 1 2/3 innings, then Peter Strzelecki got four outs.

Devin Williams pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to earn his sixth save.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (2-6) allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Owen Miller hit a leadoff double and Willy Adames drove him in with a one-out double.

Arenado tied the game 1-1 with his eighth homer of the season, which ran his home run streak to five games.

The Cardinals moved ahead 2-1 in the fourth inning when Tommy Edman hit a two-out double and scored on Brendan Donovan's single.

Wiemer tied the game 2-2 with a fifth-inning homer. Miller and William Contreras followed with singles and Adames walked, but Montgomery struck out Mike Brousseau and got Darin Ruf to fly out to leave the bases loaded.

Anderson hit a homer leading off the sixth inning to put the Brewers up 3-2.

Nolan Gorman and Edman hit one-out singles in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gorman advanced on a flyout and Edman stole second base, but Andrew Knizner struck out to strand them.

With one out in the eighth inning, Gorman walked and raced to third on Edman's single. But Williams relieved Strzelecki, struck out Donovan and then retired Alec Burleson on comebacker.

--Field Level Media











