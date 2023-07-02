Brewers start out hot, hold on against Pirates

[1/24] Jul 1, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) throws the first pitch of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

July 2 - Christian Yelich and Raimel Tapia homered, and starter Corbin Burnes was perfect into the sixth Saturday in the visiting Milwaukee Brewers' 11-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jesse Winker added a three-run double, while Victor Caratini supplied a RBI single for the Brewers, who have won five of their last seven.

Burnes (6-5) gave up two runs and one hit in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Joel Payamps pitched the ninth for his second save.

Jack Suwinski homered and hit a two-run single, Tucupita Marcano a two-run triple, Jared Triolo an RBI double and Josh Palacios an RBI single for the Pirates, who had won four straight and clawed to get close after a 10-0 deficit.

Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo (3-9) allowed eight runs and nine hits in five innings, with three walks and one strikeout.

Yelich scored on Tellez's sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 and open up the scoring the first.

In the second, Brian Anderson singled, went to third on Brice Turang's single, and scored on Blake Perkins' forceout. Tapia walked. Yelich belted his 10th homer, to right, to increase it to 5-0.

Winker walked and went to third on Adames' double. Rowdy Tellez grounded out, with Winker scoring for a 6-0 lead.

Perkins and Tapia singled in the sixth, chasing Oviedo. Roansy Contreras walked Yelich to load the bases. Winker cleared them with a double for a 9-0 lead. Two pop-outs later, Caratini singled to drive home Winker.

Triolo walked leading off the bottom of the sixth, breaking up Burnes' perfect game bid. Ji Hwan Bae walked and, two outs later, so did Andrew McCutchen to load the bases. Suwinski singled to break up the no-hitter and shutout, driving in Triolo and Bae to make it 10-2.

Tapia's third homer, to right in the seventh, pushed it to 11-2.

In the eighth, Palacios singled home Delay, who had doubled; Suwinski hit his 17th homer, a two-run job to center; and Marcano hit a two-run triple to close it to 11-8.

The game was delayed at the start and during the ninth by rain.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.