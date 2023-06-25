Brewers waste early lead, beat Guardians in 10 innings

[1/36] Jun 25, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

June 25 - Owen Miller's 10th-inning RBI double helped Milwaukee rally after squandering a three-run lead on Sunday, and the Brewers claimed a road series win over the Cleveland Guardians with the 5-4, extra-innings final.

Miller went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs including the game-winner, which came against Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan (3-3).

Miller's game-winning knock drove in Joey Wiemer, the Brewers' designated runner on second base to open extra innings.

Elvis Peguero held Cleveland in the check over the Guardians' half of the 10th inning to earn his first save of the season. Devin Williams (4-1) picked up the win after pitching the ninth inning.

Cleveland forced extra innings on the strength of a three-run sixth inning. Andres Gimenez hit a one-out triple to score Jose Ramirez, who drew a lead-off walk.

Gimenez then scored on Corbin Burnes' wild pitch, which also advanced Tyler Freeman (walk) to third. Will Brennan's RBI single to score Freeman capped the game-tying inning and ran starter Burnes after 5 2/3 innings pitched.

Burnes, who surrendered a second-inning, solo home run to Josh Naylor, was credited for all four Cleveland runs as earned.

Milwaukee opened the third inning with three consecutive hits as Joey Wiemer had a lead-off single, Christian Yelich doubled to send Wiemer home, then Miller doubled to score Yelich.

Rowdy Tellez rounded out scoring in the big inning when his single to right drove in Miller.

The Brewers added to the 3-1 lead when Wiemer's sacrifice fly in the fourth drove in Andruw Monasterio.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale allowed four runs and six hits with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings. The four earned runs were Civale's most since an April 7 loss against Seattle.

The right-hander missed nearly two months with an oblique injury before returning on June 2, and held the previous four teams he faced to two earned runs or fewer.

--Field Level Media















