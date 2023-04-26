Brian Anderson, Victor Caratini fuel Brewers past Tigers

[1/28] Apr 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports















April 26 - Brian Anderson and Victor Caratini each drove in two runs and Freddy Peralta tossed six strong innings as the Milwaukee Brewers posted a 6-2 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers were at a loss right away in this one after Javier Baez was hit by a pitch and exited in the top of the first inning with a left hand contusion. The Tigers announced during the game that X-rays were negative for Baez.

The Brewers spoiled Detroit's bid for a sweep right from the start. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning after Rowdy Tellez had an RBI double and Anderson added a two-run single.

In the third, Caratini padded the lead with a line-drive, two-run homer to right field. Caratini's first homer of the season gave Milwaukee a 5-0 advantage.

Detroit was able to get on the board in the fourth inning after Akil Baddoo's RBI double and Jake Rogers' run-scoring single on the very next pitch. Both hits happened with two outs after Anderson lost a ball in the lights in right field at the start of the inning.

That would be all that Peralta (3-2) would allow for the Brewers. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out eight batters.

Michael Lorenzen (0-1) made his first start of the season for the Tigers, permitting five runs on seven hits in five innings.

Joey Wiemer put the exclamation point on the win for Milwaukee with a solo home run to right field in the top of the eighth. Wiemer missed a home run by about a foot off the center field wall when he doubled earlier in the game.

Milwaukee will enjoy an off day before opening a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Detroit heads home to begin a four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday night.

