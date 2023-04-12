Bryan De La Cruz's big day lifts Marlins over Phillies in 10















April 12 - Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI single down the first base line in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Miami Marlins past the host Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Wednesday.

De La Cruz had three hits and two RBI and Jorge Soler hit a solo home run for the Marlins, who won two of three in the series.

Luis Arraez went 1-for-5 with a double, one day after registering the first cycle in the history of the Marlins.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera allowed seven hits and two runs with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

A.J. Puk (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Philadelphia's Bryson Stott had two hits and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 12 in a row. Stott has nine multi-hit games this season for the Phillies.

Trea Turner added two hits and Brandon Marsh hit an RBI single.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tossed six effective innings and gave up three hits and one run with six strikeouts and three walks.

Gregory Soto (1-2) took the loss.

The Phillies went down in order in the bottom of the 10th with the runner stranded at second base.

The Marlins' Jacob Stallings doubled off Jose Alvarado with one out in the seventh inning. Jon Berti grounded out to second and Jazz Chisholm Jr. struck out swinging.

Alvarado had his regular-season scoreless streak snapped at 18 2/3 innings dating to last year when Soler hit a solo homer in the eighth to equalize at 2.

The Marlins went ahead 1-0 in the fourth when De La Cruz hit an RBI single to right. Arraez scored with a headfirst slide and appeared to injure his hand on catcher J.T. Realmuto's cleat. After a brief trip to the clubhouse, Arraez appeared fine and stayed in the game.

The Phillies tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the fourth when Marsh ripped an RBI single to right.

Wheeler walked the bases loaded in the fifth, but managed to escape as Arraez flied out to deep center to end the threat.

In the fifth, Stott crushed an RBI double off the base of the wall in right to score Kody Clemens from first for a 2-1 advantage.

--Field Level Media











