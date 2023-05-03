Bryce Elder, Braves silence Marlins

[1/16] May 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) watch batting practice before the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports















May 3 - Bryce Elder pitched seven scoreless innings in his longest and best start of the season, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Elder (3-0) lowered his ERA to 1.75. He allowed just three hits -- all singles -- and picked up six strikeouts without issuing a walk. The Marlins did not advance a runner past second base against Elder or relievers Kirby Yates and Joe Jimenez.

The Braves got a solo home run from Ozzie Albies, who has gone deep three times in five games against the Marlins this year. He has eight homers overall this season.

Miami had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez went 1-for-3. He leads the majors with a .435 batting average.

Atlanta, which has won six of its past eight games, is 4-1 against Miami this year.

Miami's Sandy Alcantara (1-3), the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, took the loss, allowing six hits, three walks and three runs in five innings. His ERA sits at 5.09, which is more than double last year's 2.28 mark.

Prior to the game, Miami placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list due to back tightness.

Atlanta opened the scoring in the second inning as Albies pulled his homer to right on a 99-mph fastball up in the zone.

In the third, the Braves loaded the bases with no outs thanks to singles by Matt Olson and Austin Riley before Sean Murphy was hit by a pitch. Olson then scored when Eddie Rosario grounded into a double play.

The Braves extended their lead to 3-0 in the fifth. Olson walked, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a Rosario single.

Atlanta made it 6-0 in the eighth off reliever Johan Quezada, who allowed Ronald Acuna Jr.'s sacrifice fly and bases-loaded walks to Riley and Murphy.

--Field Level Media











