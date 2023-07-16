Bryce Miller helps Mariners shut out Tigers

[1/32] Jul 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) gives a thumbs up after receiving a Starbucks apron and gift basket for making his final appearance at T-Mobile Park before a game against the Seattle Mariners. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY... Read more

July 16 - Bryce Miller pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Detroit Tigers 2-0 Sunday afternoon.

Cal Raleigh homered and J.P. Crawford went 3 for 3 with two doubles for Seattle, which salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Miller (6-3), a rookie right-hander who left his previous start June 30 against visiting Tampa Bay after 3 1/3 innings because of a blister on his right middle finger, allowed five hits, walked one and struck out three.

It was his second win against the Tigers after throwing seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball in a 5-0 decision May 13 in Detroit.

Mariners relievers Matt Brash, Justin Topa and Andres Munoz each pitched a perfect inning. Closer Paul Sewald struck out three in the ninth around a one-out single by Kerry Carpenter to earn his 18th save of the season.

Tigers rookie right-hander Reese Olson (1-3) pitched well in defeat, allowing two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He didn't walk a batter and fanned five.

The Mariners took the lead in the first inning. Crawford led off with double to left and Julio Rodriguez reached on an infield single. Crawford advanced to third as Teoscar Hernandez grounded into a double play and scored on Jarred Kelenic's double to center.

Raleigh doubled the advantage with two outs in the fourth as he launched a low, 3-1 fastball from Olson an estimated 432 feet to right-center field.

The Tigers rarely threatened.

Zach McKinstry doubled with two outs in the third before Riley Greene lined out to left.

Spencer Torkelson led off the fourth by grounding a single to right and reached second on a one-out walk to Matt Vierling, but Javier Baez lined out to right and Nick Maton fouled out to third.

Jake Rogers led off the fifth by grounding a single to left before Miller retired the next three batters in order.

