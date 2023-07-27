Bullpen helps Giants complete 2-game sweep of A's

[1/49] Jul 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants general manager Pete Putila, first round draft pick Bryce Eldridge, and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi pose for a photo before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio... Read more

July 27 - Pinch hitter Austin Slater broke a tie with a two-run, sixth-inning homer and the San Francisco Giants completed a two-game home sweep of the rival Oakland Athletics with an 8-3 victory on Wednesday.

J.D. Davis also homered for the Giants, who saw an early 3-0 advantage disappear before rallying.

San Francisco got a dominant relief performance over the final five innings.

After Oakland's Jace Peterson and Shea Langeliers contributed RBI singles to a three-run fourth inning that tied the score, Alex Wood (5-4) took over as the fourth Giants pitcher in the fifth and threw three shutout innings, allowing one hit.

In the meantime, one out after Wilmer Flores led off the last of the sixth with a double, Slater was called upon to hit for Michael Conforto. Slater drilled his fifth homer of the season to left-center field off bulk-inning A's reliever Hogan Harris (2-5).

Wood handed the ball to Tyler Rogers for a scoreless eighth before Luke Jackson, pitching with a five-run lead, threw a one-hit ninth.

In all, Wood, Rogers and Jackson combined to get the final 15 outs in a 17-batter span.

Davis hit a two-run shot, his 13th homer of the year, to open the scoring in the first against A's opener Freddy Tarnok.

Casey Schmitt's run-scoring double in the second made it 3-0.

Harris wound up going 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Consecutive two-out doubles by Luis Matos, Patrick Bailey and Mike Yastrzemski added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth before an RBI single by Brett Wisely completed the scoring.

Yastrzemski had two hits and scored twice, while Davis and Slater collected two RBIs apiece for the Giants, whose eight runs equaled their combined total from the previous five games.

Tony Kemp had three hits, all singles, for the A's, who get a shot at revenge when the clubs meet for another two-game set Aug. 5-6 in Oakland.

