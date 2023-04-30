Cal Raleigh's homers rally Mariners past Blue Jays in 10

[1/34] Apr 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports















April 30 - Cal Raleigh hit his second two-run home run of the game in the 10th inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners came back to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Sunday afternoon.

Raleigh hit his fifth homer of the season and third of the series with one out against Zach Pop (1-1). It also scored automatic runner Eugenio Suarez.

Seattle ended a four-game losing streak and stopped Toronto's six-game winning streak.

Taylor Trammell, reinstated from the injured list for the game, hit a grand slam for Seattle. Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo shot.

Yimi Garcia allowed a leadoff walk to the Mariners' Tommy La Stella to start the ninth. Pinch runner Jose Caballero took second on a groundout and scored on J.P. Crawford's two-out single to tie the game at 8.

Seattle's Paul Sewald (2-0) pitched around a double and a walk in the bottom of the ninth. Matt Brash pitched around a single in the bottom of the 10th to earn his first save.

Bo Bichette hit a three-run home run for Toronto.

Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt allowed four runs, two hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Seattle left-hander Marco Gonzales allowed eight runs (five earned), eight hits and one walk in three innings, striking out two.

Jarred Kelenic and Raleigh walked with two outs in the first. Hernandez was hit by a pitch and Trammell hit his first career grand slam in his first major league at-bat of the season.

Matt Chapman hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first to cut it to 4-2.

Daulton Varsho reached first on first baseman Sam Haggerty's error to open the bottom of the second. Seattle could not turn the double play on Santiago Espinal's one-out fielder's choice grounder to shortstop. Springer singled and Bichette hit his sixth homer of the season to put Toronto ahead 5-4.

Danny Jansen hit a two-out RBI double and Espinal added a two-run single in the third for the Blue Jays.

Hernandez hit his seventh homer this season with one out in the sixth against Trevor Richards.

Anthony Bass allowed Raleigh's homer with one out in the eighth after Kelenic reached first on an error by second baseman Espinal, cutting the margin to 8-7.

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (lower back tightness) did not play Sunday. With Trammell (right hamate fracture) back, right-hander Easton McGee (right forearm strain) was put on the IL.

