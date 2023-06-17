Cardinals beat Mets to halt six-game slide















June 17 - Paul Goldschmidt had two hits, including a two-run homer in the second inning, as the St. Louis Cardinals halted a six-game losing streak Saturday afternoon by edging the host New York Mets, 5-3.

Brendan Donovan laced an RBI single earlier in the second, Jordan Walker hit a solo homer in the third and Dylan Carlson added a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth for the Cardinals, who won for just the third time in 14 games this month. Donovan finished with two hits.

Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and Luis Guillorme delivered a two-run homer in the fifth for the Mets, who had their two-game winning streak end and fell to 4-10 in June. Brett Baty had two hits.

Adam Wainwright (3-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings to record his 198th career victory. Andre Pallante got the final two outs of the seventh despite allowing a hit and a walk and Giovanny Gallegos tossed a one-hit eighth before Jordan Hicks earned his first save with a hitless ninth.

Mets starter Kodai Senga (6-4) was charged with the defeat after surrendering four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight over 6 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals left the bases loaded in the top of the first before Nimmo homered on Wainwright's first pitch in the bottom half.

But St. Louis stormed back in the second, when Tommy Edman doubled with one out and scored on Donovan's two-out single. Goldschmidt followed with an opposite field homer.

Walker extended the lead to 4-1 with another opposite field homer to right in the third.

The Mets inched closer in the fifth. Daniel Vogelbach led off with a single and scored when Guillorme homered for the first time since last July 11.

New York threatened to tie the game in the seventh when Guillorme greeted Andre Pallante with a one-out double and Starling Marte drew a two-out walk, but Pallante got Jeff McNeil to ground out to second.

The Cardinals built an insurance run in the ninth, when Edman beat out the back end of a potential double play ball before he stole second and scored on Carlson's single.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.