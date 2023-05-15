Cardinals pummel Red Sox, complete series sweep

[1/31] May 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric... Read more















May 15 - EditorsNote: fixes Knizner spelling in graf 9

Paul DeJong, Andrew Knizner and Nolan Arenado each homered as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.

DeJong hit a solo home run before Knizner and Arenado each added two-run homers. Arenado homered in each game of the series.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (2-1) pitched six strong innings to earn the win. He limited Boston to a run on four hits. Genesis Cabrera, Jordan Hicks and Chris Stratton each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

Boston's Corey Kluber (2-5) surrendered four runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Lars Nootbaar had three hits (two doubles, single) for the Cardinals, who have won six of their last seven games. Arenado, Knizner, Paul Goldschmidt and Alec Burleson each added two hits for St. Louis. Arenado also drove in four runs.

The Cardinals beat the Red Sox 8-6 on Friday night, and 4-3 on Saturday.

The Red Sox received two hits from Rafael Devers, who drove in Boston's only run.

St. Louis grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Nootbaar doubled and scored on a Goldschmidt single. Boston tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a single from Devers that drove in Alex Verdugo.

DeJong's homer, his fourth of the year, put the Cardinals up 2-1 in the second, and Knizner's home run extended the lead to 4-1 in the fourth. It was Knizner's second home run this season.

Arenado added a two-run single that pushed the lead to 6-1 in the sixth.

St. Louis capped the scoring with a three-run eighth. Nootbaar doubled, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a Nolan Gorman double before Arenado hit his sixth home run of the year to make it 9-1.

