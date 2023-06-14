Carlos Correa's walk-off blast caps Twins' rally vs. Brewers

[1/9] Jun 13, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) throws to the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports















June 14 - Carlos Correa hit a walk-off, two-run home run to complete a four-run, ninth-inning rally as the Minnesota Twins earned a 7-5 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Michael A. Taylor homered to lead off the ninth against Devin Williams, pulling Minnesota within 5-4. Edouard Julien walked and was replaced by pinch runner Willi Castro, who stole second and scored the tying run on Donovan Solano's single to center.

Correa then connected on a 1-1 changeup, sending it 408 feet to left, giving the Twins their third win in four games.

Williams (3-1) had allowed one earned run all entire season in 21 appearances, 21 2/3 innings, before Monday. He blew a save for the first time in 11 chances this year as Milwaukee lost its fifth game in a row.

The Brewers' Christian Yelich got the scoring started with a two-run double to right field in the third inning. Two batters later, Rowdy Tellez hit a deep single off the center field wall to put the hosts up 3-0.

Minnesota answered in the same inning as Solano drove in a run with a single and Correa grounded into an RBI forceout, bringing the Twins within one.

Both starting pitchers made quality starts, with Minnesota's Pablo Lopez going six innings, allowing three runs on four hits, walking one and striking out nine.

After Lopez was pulled, Yelich came through again. The former MVP hit a two-run home run to left field in the seventh off Jose De Leon, putting Milwaukee up 5-2.

The Brewers sent starter Corbin Burnes back out for the seventh, and Kyle Farmer led the inning off with a solo home run, ending the right-hander's night.

Burnes went six-plus innings and allowed three runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out eight.

Twins reliever Josh Winder (1-0) went two scoreless innings for the win.

The Monday game was the first of a two-game series between the nearby interleague rivals.

--Field Level Media











