Carlos Rodon guides Yankees to split with Mets

[1/25] Jul 26, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

July 27 - Carlos Rodon pitched 5 2/3 effective innings and the New York Yankees beat the visiting New York Mets 3-1 Wednesday night in the finale of the Subway Series.

Oswald Peraza and Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the first two Yankee runs without hits in the second inning off Jose Quintana (0-2).

Rookie Anthony Volpe added an RBI single as the Yankees won for the sixth time in 16 games and earned a split of the current two-game series and the four-game season series with the Mets.

Rodon (1-3) allowed one run on four hits while working out of trouble at times. The left-hander got his first win as a Yankee after losing his first three starts since returning earlier this month from back and forearm injuries.

Rodon struck out four and walked three. He also hit Jeff McNeil in the shoulder with a fourth-inning fastball that angered the Mets right fielder, who slammed his bat and glared at the pitcher before taking first base.

Rodon exited after allowing a single to Mark Canha in the sixth. Michael King entered and got the final out of the inning. Wandy Peralta pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, and Tommy Kahnle did the same in the eighth.

Clay Holmes tossed a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

Quintana allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in six innings during his second start with the Mets since returning last week from a rib fracture. He struck out five and walked three.

In the second inning, the Yankees loaded the bases on two walks and a single. After a strikeout, Peraza hit a grounder to third baseman Mark Vientos, who was unable to get the force at second on Volpe instead of stepping on third.

Kiner-Falefa followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Brandon Nimmo's sacrifice fly in the third halved the Mets' deficit.

The Yankees went up 3-1 in the fourth. Harrison Bader hit a leadoff single and took second on a throwing error by Vientos. Volpe's single to right knocked in Bader.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.