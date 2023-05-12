Casey Schmitt, Giants take aim at D-backs again















May 12 - San Francisco infielder Casey Schmitt doesn't currently have an established position, but rest assured that manager Gabe Kapler will find a place for the promising rookie.

Schmitt has provided a much-needed boost for the Giants, who continue their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in Phoenix.

Schmitt collected four hits, including his second home run in his first three major league games, in the Giants' 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Schmitt is 8-for-12 to begin his career, tying Willie McCovey for the most hits by a Giants player in his first three games.

"He just keeps on producing," Kapler said. "I know it's been just a couple of games, but he's made a pretty significant impact. I feel like we're lucky to have his production, and I'm sure he's enjoying every minute."

Schmitt has started the past three games at shortstop in place of Brandon Crawford, who could return as soon as Friday after missing the past 11 games with a strained right calf.

Kapler plans to find ways to keep the versatile Schmitt in the lineup.

"Casey's going to play some shortstop for us, play some second base, play some third base," Kapler said. "He'll move around for us. So far, he's been a really good addition at shortstop, but he has a history of being one of the best third basemen in minor league baseball in the last couple of years.

"We don't know if somebody's going to need a few more days (off) than somebody else. We want to be cognizant of opening up all the possible doors for him."

Arizona, which has lost three straight, will send right-hander Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.00 ERA) to the mound on Friday. He allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings in a no-decision against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Nelson, 25, owns a 22-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his first seven starts this season. He will be making his first career appearance vs. San Francisco.

The Giants are expected to have right-hander John Brebbia (1-0, 5.93 ERA) serve as the opener in front of Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.66), another righty. Stripling allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings in a 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll is expected to be in the lineup after being given a break on Thursday. The D-backs are exercising caution with Carroll, who injured his left knee on April 29 and sat out the next two games.

"We targeted a certain portion of this return to have an off day," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's fine. He's in a good spot. We just want to be smart about making sure he is playing his best baseball for the entire season and not playing catchup."

The Diamondbacks' bullpen struggles continued on Thursday when Jose Ruiz allowed four runs (three earned) in the ninth inning, allowing San Francisco to extend its lead to 6-0. Lovullo said he is exploring options to help support his relievers.

"I might have to step up in certain situations and give some of the negative-role guys an opportunity to pitch in a positive role," Lovullo said. "I've done that a little bit recently and you know the names and it's a great opportunity for them. But it's really about stepping up and getting the job no matter when you're getting the baseball."

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.