Chas McCormick homers twice to lead Astros past Guardians

August 2 - Chas McCormick clubbed a pair of homers and drove in three runs as the host Houston Astros edged the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon to complete a three-game series sweep.

McCormick hit a two-run blast in the second and later broke a 2-2 tie with a solo shot in the sixth. He now has 15 home runs on the season.

Yainer Diaz went 2-for-4 and Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez each had a double for the Astros, who have won four of their last five games.

Phil Maton (3-3) earned the victory with a scoreless inning of relief in the sixth. Cleveland's Oscar Gonzalez reached base on an error to open the ninth, but Houston closer Ryan Pressly retired the next three batters to earn his 26th save of the season.

Gabriel Arias had a two-run double and Gonzalez had three hits for the Guardians, who wrapped up a seven-game road trip in which they went 2-5.

Nick Sandlin (5-4), who surrendered McCormick's second homer, took the loss.

Cleveland opened the scoring when Arias plated a pair with his double to left in the top of the second. But that lead was short-lived, as McCormick responded with the two-run homer in the bottom half of the frame to make it 2-2.

Both teams had chances to break the deadlock shortly after, as the Guardians stranded two runners in the fourth and Houston did so in both the fourth and fifth.

Astros reliever Bryan Abreu entered for the eighth and got Jose Ramirez to ground out before serving up Will Brennan's double and walking David Fry. Abreu escaped the jam, though, getting Brayan Rocchio to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Houston opener Ronel Blanco allowed two runs on five hits in four innings while walking four and fanning three. Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee gave up two runs on seven hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out four.

With the win, the Astros moved into a virtual tie for first with the Rangers in the American League West. Texas was set to play the Chicago White Sox later Wednesday.

