Christian Walker (5 RBIs) powers D-backs past Rangers

[1/54] May 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports















May 3 - Brandon Pfaadt's highly anticipated major league debut had a few rough patches but the offense more than made up for it, as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the host Texas Rangers 12-7 on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for the Diamondbacks, who were led by Christian Walker's two home runs and five RBIs.

Pfaadt, a touted pitching prospect, went 4 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits -- four of which were home runs -- and seven runs. However, four Arizona relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Joe Mantiply (1-0) earned the win.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney allowed six runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with four walks and five strikeouts. Josh Sborz (0-1) was tagged for the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings in relief.

Jonah Heim's second-inning home run briefly put Texas up 1-0 before the Diamondbacks countered.

With two outs in the third, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drew a walk, putting runners on first and second. Walker followed with a three-run homer, giving Arizona a 3-1 lead.

Josh Jung responded with a solo home run in the fourth to cut the Rangers' deficit to 3-2.

Heaney's day concluded in a three-run fifth for Arizona. Ketel Marte laced a two-run homer, followed soon after by Walker's second home run of the afternoon, once again with two outs.

Pfaadt's outing ended in similar fashion in the bottom of the inning, as the Rangers went on a five-run tear, taking a 7-6 lead.

Leody Taveras led off with a home run and Travis Janikowski's RBI double scored Sandy Leon. After a single from Nathaniel Lowe moved Janikowski to third, Adolis Garcia brought him home on a sacrifice fly. Jung then sent a pitch from Pfaadt over the left-center field wall for a two-run homer, giving Texas regained the 7-6 advantage.

The lead soon evaporated, as Arizona surged in the seventh.

Arizona knotted the score at seven apiece when Emmanuel Rivera's single scored Corbin Carroll from second. The D-backs then regained the lead on Walker's bases-loaded walk. That was the curtain call for Sborz.

Jose Leclerc came on in relief, surrendering a sacrifice fly to Josh Rojas and an RBI single to Dominic Fletcher as Arizona flipped the momentum and took a four-run lead.

Gurriel's home run in the eighth capped the scoring.

--Field Level Media











