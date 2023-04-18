Corbin Burnes exits injured as Brewers down Mariners

[1/24] Apr 17, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter Chris Flexen (77) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports















April 18 - Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes pitched 5 1/3 innings before leaving with an injury as the Brewers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Brice Turang homered for the Brewers, who won for the fourth time in their past five games.

Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez hit solo shots for the Mariners, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Burnes (2-1) allowed one run on three hits through the first five innings before walking J.P. Crawford to lead off the sixth.

Immediately after Rodriguez lined to center for the first out of the inning, Burnes motioned to the Brewers' dugout. The right-hander walked off the mound with manager Craig Counsell and the training staff and appeared to grab his jersey in the area of his left pectoral muscle.

There was no immediate word from the Brewers on the injury.

Burnes was charged with two runs in 5 1/3 innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Brewers scored three runs in the second off Seattle right-hander Chris Flexen (0-3), who made a third start for the injured Robbie Ray.

Rowdy Tellez and Brian Anderson began the second with singles before Luke Voit hit a run-scoring double into the left field corner. Owen Miller grounded a one-out single to center to make it 2-0, and the third run scored on Joey Wiemer's fielder's-choice grounder.

The Mariners got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Raleigh homered to right-center.

Both teams scored again in the sixth.

Milwaukee's Willy Adames led off with a single and William Contreras walked. An out later, Anderson lined a single to left to make it 4-1.

With one out in the bottom of the inning and Crawford at first, Ty France greeted reliever Peter Strzelecki with a run-scoring double to center.

The Brewers added two runs in the seventh off reliever Penn Murfee.

Turang led off with a pinch-hit homer to right-center.

With one out, Christian Yelich walked, stole second and advanced to third on catcher Raleigh's throwing error. Contreras lined a single to center to extend the lead to 6-2.

Rodriguez homered to right-center with two outs in the eighth.

The Brewers added an unearned run with two outs in the ninth.

Flexen allowed four runs on six hits in six innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

