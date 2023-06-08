Corbin Carroll, D-backs dump Nationals

[1/22] Jun 7, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tosses a ball in the air before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports















June 8 - Corbin Carroll had four hits, including a two-run homer, and Zach Davies pitched into the seventh inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the host Washington Nationals 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Rivera added three hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who have won eight of their last 10 games. Ketel Marte had three hits and Carroll scored three runs.

Davies (1-1) went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked one.

Joey Meneses and Dominic Smith had two hits apiece for Washington, which has lost four in row.

Patrick Corbin (4-6) made it through six innings while allowing three runs on 11 hits. He walked one and struck out four.

The Diamondbacks jumped on Corbin in the first. Marte led off with a double and went to third on Carroll's bunt single. Carroll stole second and both runners scored on Rivera's double down the left field line. Rivera scored on a one-out double by Evan Longoria, and Arizona led 3-0.

Alex Call singled leading off the Washington third and Lane Thomas doubled him to third. Call scored on an infield single by Luis Garcia that also moved Thomas to third. Thomas then scored the Nationals' second run when Jeimer Candelario grounded into a double play.

The Diamondbacks put runners on first and second with one out in the fifth, but Corbin retired Longoria and Pavin Smith.

Arizona did add on in the seventh, though, after Carroll led off with a single. With two outs, Longoria doubled down the left field line, and Carroll came all the way around to the plate to increase the D-backs' lead to 4-2.

The Nationals got the leadoff man on in their half of the seventh when Dominic Smith singled. Davies struck out Riley Adams and CJ Abrams, and Austin Adams came on to retire Call on a grounder. Call was initially ruled safe, but Arizona challenged, and the call was overturned.

Marte led off the ninth with a single and Carroll's opposite-field homer made it 6-2.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.