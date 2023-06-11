Corbin Carroll fuels Diamondbacks past tumbling Tigers
June 11 - EditorsNote: moves 9th inning play-by-play higher in story; corrects Walker double to 1-2 pitch; adds art of Carroll
Corbin Carroll had three hits and scored twice, including the go-ahead run during a four-run, ninth-inning rally, lifting the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-5 win over the reeling Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Christian Walker doubled twice, scored a run and knocked in another for Arizona, which has won five straight and 11 of its last 13 games.
Starter Zac Gallen gave up five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Kevin Ginkel (3-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the win and Scott McGough collected his second save.
Zach McKinstry hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who have lost nine in a row.
Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera singled with one out in the ninth against Jason Foley (2-2) and Ketel Marte drew a walk. Carroll then ripped a single to bring in Rivera and trim the deficit to 5-4.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flied out before Walker smacked a 1-2 pitch for a double. Marte scored on the double and Carroll came home when left fielder Kerry Carpenter bobbled the ball, making it 6-5 Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo then knocked in Walker with a single.
Pinch-hitter Andy Ibanez led off the bottom of the inning with a triple and Carpenter drew a one-out walk. McGough then replaced Andrew Chafin, struck out Javier Baez and induced Nick Maton's groundout.
Will Vest opened the game for Detroit, pitching a scoreless inning. Joey Wentz went the next 4 1/3 innings and gave up one hit -- Pavin Smith's two-run homer -- while striking out four.
The Tigers got the early jump on Gallen. Carpenter and Baez had back-to-back two-out singles and Maton smacked a ground-rule double to score Carpenter.
Arizona took a 2-1 lead in the second. Evan Longoria walked before Smith homered to left center.
Detroit tied it in the third. Spencer Torkelson hit a one-out double and moved to third on a Carpenter single. Baez drove home Torkelson with a sacrifice fly.
The Tigers took a 5-2 lead in the fourth. Miguel Cabrera reached on a single and scored on Jake Marisnick's two-out double. McKinstry followed with a homer to right center.
Carroll had a one-out double in the eighth. He then stole third and scored on Gurriel's groundout to make it 5-3.
--Field Level Media
