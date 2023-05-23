Cubs happy to be home but host streaking Mets















May 23 - EditorsNote: updates first 4 grafs after Mets make pitching change

A return home might not be enough to help the reeling Chicago Cubs rebound from a rough road stretch as they play host to the suddenly streaking New York Mets on Tuesday night.

The Mets announced a pitching change hours before first pitch as they aim for a season-high sixth consecutive win in the series opener.

The Mets are handing the ball to Tylor Megill (5-2, 3.88 ERA) and pushing Kodai Senga back one day to give the Japanese right-hander extra rest. Senga will now pitch Wednesday.

It will be Megill's first career appearance against the Cubs.

New York won just six times over a 22-game stretch before winning two straight against the Rays and sweeping a three-game set with Cleveland on last week's 5-1 homestand.

"It's never quite good enough until you're the last team standing, and that's what these guys are trying to give themselves a chance to do," New York manager Buck Showalter said.

The Mets scored 33 runs and hit 13 homers on the homestand while their starters posted a 3.75 ERA. However, they totaled just 38 runs, clubbed 10 homers and those starters had a 7.04 ERA while losing nine of the last 12 road games.

Chicago just completed a 2-7 trip to Minnesota, Houston and Philadelphia, when it was outscored 64-27, batted .203 with runners in scoring position, struck out 104 times and posted a 7.51 staff ERA.

The Cubs, 9-20 since opening 11-6, have also dropped eight of their last 14 at home.

"Realistically, we've just got to be better," Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said. "This game is meant to be played every day and played at a certain level."

Despite Chicago's struggles, the versatile Christopher Morel is off to a stellar start. In 11 games since making his season debut on May 9, Morel is batting .370 with eight homers and 14 RBIs. He homered for a fourth straight game in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

Scheduled Chicago starter Drew Smyly (4-1, 2.86 ERA) allowed a run on four hits and fanned eight in six innings at Houston on Wednesday, but the Cubs blew a late 6-1 lead to lose 7-6. The left-hander, who has yielded three runs over 12 innings of his last two starts, is 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA in four career starts versus New York.

The Mets' Eduardo Escobar, who is batting .215 on the season, is 8-for-14 with four homers in his career versus Smyly. Francisco Lindor is 5-for-15 against Smyly, and he's batting .314 with a homer in his last eight games overall.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.