Cubs look to flex offensive muscle again in rematch vs. Reds
August 2 - Looking to build on a scintillating offensive performance, the host Chicago Cubs will aim to make up more ground on the National League Central-leading Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.
After falling 6-5 in Monday's opener of this four-game series, the Cubs set season highs for runs, hits (21) and tied a club record with seven homers during their 20-9 rout of the Reds on Tuesday.
Dansby Swanson homered twice and had five RBIs, while Jeimer Candelario recorded four hits in his return to Chicago after being acquired Monday from Washington.
"It's always nice to get a W," Candelario told Marquee Sports Network. "That's how we're going right now."
Chicago has scored 10 or more runs 17 times this season and has averaged 7.6 runs, batted .317 and hit 25 homers during its current 11-3 stretch that's left it four games behind the Reds.
"We're in the picture, and we're going to fight now, officially, for the rest of the year," said Chicago's Cody Bellinger, who homered and had three hits with three RBIs on Tuesday. Bellinger batted .400 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in July.
Swanson is batting .327 with six homers and 15 RBIs in his last 13 contests. He also has gone 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs against scheduled Wednesday starter Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.48 ERA).
Williamson allowed four runs, six hits and walked three in 4 1/3 innings of the Reds' 8-5 come-from-behind win over the Cubs on May 27.
The rookie left-hander went 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five July starts. He allowed two runs on eight hits and four walks in a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
"I'm throwing a little harder, sharpening some stuff up, making it just easier on myself," Williamson said.
Cincinnati, which owns a half-game lead over Milwaukee in the division, is 4-4 following a five-game winning streak. However, the Reds might feel confident in bouncing back knowing they've tagged scheduled Cubs starter Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.50) for 12 runs -- 11 earned -- and 16 hits over 9 1/3 innings in beating the veteran twice this season.
Overall, Smyly is 5-2 with a 4.47 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) vs. Cincinnati.
After coming on in relief of an opener in his last two outings, Smyly will make his first start since July 17. The left-hander is 0-3 with a 9.35 ERA in his last four starts. However, after Hayden Wesneski tossed the first two innings at St. Louis on Friday, Smyly yielded a solo homer and one other hit while striking out six in 4 1/3 innings of a 3-2 victory.
Cincinnati's Matt McLain and TJ Friedl are a combined 5-for-5 vs. Smyly this season. Meanwhile, teammates Tyler Stephenson and Kevin Newman are 4-for-9 against him in 2023.
With three hits Tuesday, the rookie McLain is batting .364 with 10 RBIs in his last 15 games. He's 12-for-24 vs. Chicago this season. Meanwhile, Stephenson is batting .370 (10-for-27) with a home run and four RBIs against the Cubs in 2023.
--Field Level Media
