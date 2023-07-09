Cubs pile up runs late, take series from Yankees

[1/39] Jul 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

July 9 - Pinch hitter Yan Gomes hit a two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres, and Seiya Suzuki lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Tauchman opened the eighth with a single off Ron Marinaccio (4-4) before Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ walked. Suzuki, who homered in the fifth for Chicago's lone hit off Domingo German, followed with a fly ball off Clay Holmes and Tauchman scored when right fielder Giancarlo Stanton's throw was off target.

Hoerner scored when Holmes threw a wild pitch over catcher Kyle Higashioka's glove. Tucker Barnhart added an RBI double in the ninth as the Cubs took two of three from New York.

Chicago rallied late after a frustrating opening inning, when starter Kyle Hendricks was called for a pitch clock violation before his first pitch, and manager David Ross got tossed two batters in.

German was lifted after allowing a walk to Happ to start the seventh and the Cubs stormed back from down 4-1.

After Ian Hamilton allowed a single to Cody Bellinger, Christopher Morel hit a potential double play grounder to Torres, who booted the ball for an error.

Tommy Kahnle allowed a run-scoring groundout to Jared Young. Gomes batted for Patrick Wisdom and blooped a two-strike single in front of center fielder Harrison Bader.

Cubs reliever Julian Merryweather (2-0) retired Billy McKinney with two on in the seventh to set up for Chicago's rally. Following a 23-minute rain delay, Michael Fulmer pitched the eighth and Adbert Alzolay pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

German pitched four hitless innings until Suzuki hit a game-tying drive to left that eluded McKinney.

Rookie Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer and Higashioka followed with a solo shot that gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead in the sixth.

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI double after an eventful start to the game.

Hendricks was called for a violation before throwing his first pitch of the game. Ross was ejected for the fourth time this season and the second time in five days when he argued a pitch that plate umpire Alex MacKay called a ball, giving Stanton a 2-0 count.

Hendricks allowed four runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

German fanned nine and walked three for New York.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.