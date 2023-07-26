Cubs seek two-game sweep of crosstown White Sox
July 26 - Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman listened to his body and skipped the All-Star Game to rest.
The move proved prophetic in his first start of the second half, but things weren't so sunny for Stroman in his next outing.
He'll aim to move past those struggles Wednesday as the visiting Cubs try for a two-game sweep of the crosstown Chicago White Sox.
After defeating the Boston Red Sox on July 15 behind six innings of one-run ball, Stroman (10-7, 3.09 ERA) faltered in Thursday's loss to St. Louis.
The Cardinals reached Stroman for five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Stroman walked four in his third-shortest start of the season.
"Just one of those games where you feel like kind of everything works against you," Stroman said. "Didn't help with the walks. Just felt like I was slightly off mechanically, just missing the zone, getting behind in counts. Didn't get ahead much, and then they put some good swings on balls.
"Just one of those games I felt like nothing could go my way and I couldn't get in a rhythm."
The Cubs extended their winning streak to four games with Tuesday's 7-3 win against the White Sox in the series opener.
It marked the first time since 1901 that the Cubs had four home runs and five stolen bases in the same game. Dansby Swanson belted two home runs and Nico Hoerner had a homer and two steals.
The White Sox were outhit 13-5 on the way to their fourth straight defeat and sixth loss in seven games. Chicago fell to 20 games under .500 for the first time since 2019.
"There's a style we want to play, there's a culture we want to build," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "It hasn't happened. That's on me. On me. Nobody else. It's on me. There's only one way to go. That's put your head down and keep working."
The White Sox reinstated third baseman Yoan Moncada (lower back inflammation) from the injured list before Tuesday's game.
Moncada's return to the lineup shifted Jake Burger to second base. Meanwhile, Andrew Vaughn was back at first base after a five-game absence with a bone bruise in his left foot.
Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.18) is set to start for the White Sox. Lynn is coming off Friday's loss in Minnesota, when he allowed nine runs (six earned) and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.
In 23 career appearances against the Cubs, including 22 starts, Lynn is 6-8 with a 5.11 ERA.
Stroman is tied for 16th in the majors with 122 1/3 innings pitched, while his 21 starts are just one behind the league lead. Still, he's just 1-2 with a 6.20 ERA in four July starts.
Stroman is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA in 10 career starts against the White Sox. He took a no-decision against them on May 29 of last season, scattering three hits, two walks and two strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
The game could mark the final appearance for Stroman with the Cubs and Lynn with the White Sox. Both pitchers are rumored trade targets ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
--Field Level Media
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballGiants turn to Alex Wood in bid for sweep of A's
Two teams that see brighter days ahead will meet in a rematch Wednesday night when the San Francisco Giants go for a two-game sweep of the visiting Oakland Athletics in their rivalry series.
- BaseballAstros aim for series sweep of Rangers, tie atop AL West
In what could easily be constructed as a second stroke of good fortune in as many games, the Houston Astros won a decisive replay review in the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday on a challenge that mirrored the one the Texas Rangers lost to end the series opener.
- BaseballSpotlight shines on young pitchers as Braves visit Red Sox
Two of Major League Baseball's top young pitchers will be on the mound Wednesday night when the visiting Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox conclude a two-game series.
- BaseballMets look to dispatch Yankees, complete sweep of Subway Series
Pete Alonso enjoyed his most productive day of a frustrating season to begin the Subway Series against the New York Yankees.