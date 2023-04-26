Danny Jansen smacks 2 HRs as Jays blank White Sox

[1/15] Apr 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) before playing against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports















April 26 - Danny Jansen hit two home runs and had four RBIs, right-hander Jose Berrios pitched seven shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 7-0 Tuesday night.

Jansen was 3-for-4 to help the Blue Jays win their third game in a row, including the first two of the three-game series with the White Sox.

Kevin Kiermaier added a two-run triple for the Blue Jays, who are two games into a six-game homestand.

The White Sox, who are completing a six-game trip with the series, have lost six games in a row.

Toronto's Whit Merrifield was 0-for-3 with a walk to end a 10-game hitting streak.

Berrios (2-3) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger (2-2) allowed six runs, seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Matt Chapman and Brandon Belt opened the bottom of the second with walks. Jansen hit his second homer of the season with one out.

Berrios pitched around a leadoff single in the third.

Clevinger escaped the bottom of the third after allowing a single and a double.

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the fourth. Merrifield led off with a walk, Jansen singled and Kiermaier tripled. George Springer followed with an RBI single.

Elvis Andrus led off the sixth with a single, the second hit of the game for the White Sox. After two strikeouts, Andrew Benintendi singled to put runners at the corners. Eloy Jimenez took a called third strike to end the threat.

Tanner Banks replaced Clevinger and allowed Jansen's third homer of the season to open the bottom of the sixth.

Berrios pitched around a leadoff infield single in the seventh.

Banks worked around a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh.

Nate Pearson, recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, replaced Berrios for the eighth inning. Pearson hit Andrus with a pitch to start his outing before getting three straight outs, ending the inning with a strikeout.

Anthony Bass pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Blue Jays.

--Field Level Media











