Dansby Swanson homers twice as Cubs top White Sox

July 26 - Dansby Swanson went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs and Nico Hoerner homered among his three hits as the visiting Chicago Cubs defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Tuesday night.

The Cubs stretched their winning streak to four games behind a 13-hit attack that featured four home runs. Christopher Morel went back-to-back with Swanson to punctuate a three-run second inning.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (4-4) yielded three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings. He retired the first 12 batters he faced before Eloy Jimenez doubled leading off the fifth inning, by which point the visitors led 5-0.

Jimenez scored on Andrew Vaughn's RBI groundout two batters later, but the White Sox couldn't muster much else en route to their fourth straight loss and sixth defeat in seven games.

Trailing 7-1 in the seventh, the White Sox loaded the bases with no outs but left the inning wanting more after scoring just two runs. Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki leapt over the wall to rob Yoan Moncada of a grand slam. The White Sox settled for Moncada's sacrifice fly and Vaughn's run-scoring infield single in the frame.

Jimenez had two of the White Sox's five hits. The White Sox put the first two runners aboard in the ninth before Adbert Alzolay entered to strike out the next three batters and earn his 10th save.

Morel and Yan Gomes both had two hits for the Cubs. Hoerner added two stolen bases as the Cubs collected five steals in as many attempts against White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. A would-be caught stealing in the top of the seventh was overturned on replay review, leaving Ian Happ safe at second base.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech (4-9) allowed five runs (four earned) and nine hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out five while surrendering three homers.

Kopech has served up at least one long ball in five consecutive starts.

