David Peterson, 4 HRs lead Mets past Brewers

[1/32] Jun 27, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

June 28 - David Peterson pitched six scoreless innings and Brandon Nimmo hit two of the New York Mets' four home runs Tuesday night in a 7-2 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Francisco Lindor and Daniel Vogelbach also homered while collecting two hits apiece for the Mets, who improved to 7-16 this month. Tommy Pham added a run-scoring double.

Brian Anderson laced a two-run single for the Brewers, who fell to 3-2 on their second 10-game road trip of the season. Owen Miller and William Contreras each had a pair of singles.

Peterson (2-6), who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse prior to the game, gave up five hits and walked three while striking out five. He lowered his ERA from 8.08 to 7.00.

Peterson wriggled out of trouble in the first, when the Brewers loaded the bases with one out before he got Miller to hit into a 6-4-3 double play. Milwaukee put two on with none out in the fourth before the southpaw induced Luis Urias to hit into another 6-4-3 double play and then whiffed Anderson.

Brewers starter Julio Teheran (2-3) opened with three perfect innings before Nimmo homered leading off the fourth. Lindor went deep one out later.

The Mets doubled their lead in the fourth, when Vogelbach hit a leadoff single and Nimmo homered to left-center field with two outs.

New York chased Teheran in the sixth. Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second and scored on Pham's double. Vogelbach followed with a homer to center.

The Brewers rallied in the eighth against Jeff Brigham, who gave up a single to Contreras and walked Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez before Anderson's two-out single down the third base line.

Dominic Leone got the final four outs for the Mets.

Teheran allowed seven runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out two over 5 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.