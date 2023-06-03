In debut, Mariners' Bryan Woo faces Andrew Heaney, Rangers















June 3 - Veteran Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney will look to make his fifth consecutive quality start as he takes the mound against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

The Mariners would gladly take a quality start from right-hander Bryan Woo, who will be making his major league debut.

Woo, the team's No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is filling in for veteran left-hander Marco Gonzalez, who did not make the trip as he undergoes tests on his left forearm in Seattle.

Woo, 23, has pitched well at Double-A Arkansas this year, posting a 3-2 record with a 2.05 ERA in nine starts. He has recorded 59 strikeouts and 12 walks in 44 innings.

The Mariners selected Woo in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Cal Poly, and he has been on the radar since.

"He's got good stuff," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "He's got a really good fastball. He's young. He's learning."

Servais went on to say Woo showed good composure in spring training, although he noted the difference between a Cactus League game and a regular-season major league game.

"Any guy who makes his debut is always going to be a little anxious and hyped up and ready to go," Servais said, "but I'm looking forward to seeing him pitch."

Julio Rodriguez remains the star on offense for the Mariners. He recorded one of the team's three hits Friday and added a stolen base during Seattle's 2-0 loss to Texas. Rodriguez is batting .404 (19-for-47) with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his past 11 games.

For the Rangers, the biggest development of late has been the emergence of rookie right-hander Grant Anderson as a late-inning option. Anderson had seven strikeouts in 2 2/3 shutout innings during his major league debut on Tuesday in Detroit, then followed it up with a scoreless eighth inning in his second appearance on Friday.

It's a small sample size, but Texas manager Bruce Bochy raved about Anderson in his postgame interview.

"You meet this kid, he's loaded with confidence," Bochy said. "He wants to be out there. He has no fear, so that's why he was out there."

From a starting standpoint, Heaney (4-3) has been reliable much of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.75 ERA in his last nine starts. Heaney faced the Mariners on May 9 in Seattle, taking the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in a 5-0 defeat.

In 16 career starts vs. Seattle, Heaney is 4-7 with a 4.38 ERA. He has opposed the Mariners more than any other opponent in his career.

Rangers leadoff man Marcus Semien is riding a 21-game hitting streak, the longest run in the majors this season. Corey Seager continues to shine, as he had two hits, including an RBI double, on Friday. He has three multi-hit games in his past four contests.

Texas' 36-20 record is the best 56-game start in franchise history.

--Field Level Media











