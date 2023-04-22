DJ LeMahieu, Yankees walk off with win over Blue Jays

[1/12] Apr 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pinch hitter Danny Jansen (9) celebrates with catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) after hitting a game tying two run home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports















April 22 - Pinch hitter DJ LeMahieu singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New York Yankees defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday afternoon.

The Yankees took the lead on Anthony Volpe's two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Pinch hitter Danny Jansen tied the game with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

Anthony Rizzo led off the bottom of the ninth with a double against Jordan Romano (2-1). Pinch runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached third on an infield single by Gleyber Torres. Willie Calhoun walked to load the bases and LeMahieu singled to left, scoring Rizzo.

The teams have split the first two games of the three-game series.

Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole allowed four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out four and hit a batter.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah limited New York to two hits and one walk while striking out five in seven scoreless innings.

Cole survived a single and a double to start the first and a leadoff double and a hit batter in the second. Cole's 0-2 pitch hit second baseman Santiago Espinal on the wrist. Espinal was replaced by Cavan Biggio. The initial diagnosis on Espinal was a bruised wrist.

Cole retired nine in a row before a two-walk in the fifth that was erased on a caught stealing.

Ron Marinaccio replaced Cole after a single and a walk with two outs in the sixth. He pitched around a stolen base and a walk before ending the threat on a flyout.

Marinaccio retired the first two batters in the seventh before being replaced by Clay Holmes, who ended the inning with a strikeout.

Bo Bichette led off the eighth with a double against Holmes. With two outs, Wandy Peralta replaced Holmes and ended the inning on a groundout.

Yimi Garcia replaced Manoah in the eighth and allowed Oswald Peraza's two-out single and Volpe's second home run of the season.

Peralta walked Alejandro Kirk to start the ninth and allowed Jansen's first homer of the season. After a one-out single, Jimmy Cordero (1-0) replaced Peralta to finish the inning with a double-play grounder.

--Field Level Media











