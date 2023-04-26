Dodgers complete comeback win to puncture Pirates' streak

[1/46] Apr 25, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) at the batting cage before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports















April 26 - Chris Taylor's three-run homer in the eighth capped a five-run comeback by the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in an 8-7 win Tuesday that halted the Pittsburgh Pirates' winning streak at seven.

Michael Vargas added a two-run double and Freddie Freeman and Michael Busch each had an RBI single for the Dodgers, who have won three straight.

Los Angeles starter Noah Syndergaard allowed seven runs and nine hits in four innings. Yency Almonte (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Shelby Miller pitched the ninth for his first career save.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer, Ke'Bryan Hayes a two-run double and Carlos Santana and Austin Hedges an RBI single apiece for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo gave up five runs (four earned) and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Colin Holderman (0-1) gave up Taylor's three-run shot in the eighth.

David Peralta reached base on an infielder's choice in the eighth and Busch followed with a walk. Taylor then sent his fifth homer 422 feet to left to put the Dodgers ahead 8-7.

In the first, Freeman drew a one-out walk, Jason Heyward reached on catcher's interference and both advanced on James Outman's groundout. Vargas' double scored Freeman and Heyward for a 2-0 Dodgers lead.

Pittsburgh got one back in the bottom of the first when Tucupita Marcano singled with one out, stole second and, an out later, came home on Santana's single.

In the second, Ji Hwan Bae reached on an infield single and stole second. Hedges was hit by a pitch. Hayes' double to left drove them both home for a 3-2 Pittsburgh lead.

The Pirates moved ahead 7-2 in the fourth. Bae got an infield single, stole second and scored on Hedges' single. Hayes singled and, an out later, McCutchen homered to right, his fifth of the year.

Taylor scored on a throwing error by Pirates shortstop Rodolfo Castro to get one back for the Dodgers in the fifth. Taylor had singled to open the inning and reached third on two groundouts.

Los Angeles cut it to 7-5 in the sixth. Outman doubled, Vargas walked and Busch, in his major league debut, brought Outman home with a single.

Taylor singled to load the bases. Robert Stephenson relieved Oveido and gave up a sacrifice fly to Austin Barnes.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.