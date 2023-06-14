Dodgers down White Sox to open homestand

[1/42] Jun 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrates with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a two-run home run against Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports















June 14 - EditorsNote: Corrects to 2017 in graf 4

Will Smith and David Peralta hit first-inning home runs, Tony Gonsolin went six scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 5-1 victory against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Gonsolin (4-1) gave up two hits with six strikeouts as the Dodgers returned from a disappointing 2-4 road trip to Cincinnati and Philadelphia with the victory in the opener of a three-game series and a six-game homestand.

White Sox starter Lance Lynn (4-7) recovered from a wobbly first inning with four scoreless before he was charged with a run in the sixth. In giving up five runs (four earned) in five-plus innings, Lynn has now given up a combined 18 runs over his last three starts following a three-start winning streak.

Yasmani Grandal had a ninth-inning sacrifice fly for the White Sox, who dropped their third consecutive game following a 6-1 run and fell in the opener of a six-game road trip that includes a visit to Seattle. Chicago was playing in its first game at Los Angeles since 2017.

The Dodgers' productive opening inning started with a one-out walk to Freddie Freeman before Smith pulled a home run to left field on his bobblehead night for a 2-0 lead. It was his 10th of the season. After Jason Heyward hit a single, Peralta hit a two-out home run for a 4-0 lead.

The Dodgers put two aboard in the sixth before Lynn was replaced by left-hander Garrett Crochet. An error by White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly from Miguel Vargas gave Los Angeles a 5-0 lead.

The White Sox prevented a sixth Dodgers run in the seventh inning when right fielder Clint Frazier threw out Mookie Betts at the plate following a single by rookie Jonny Deluca, whose hit came in his first home at-bat.

The Dodgers improved to a National League-best 21-10 at home, while ending a two-game losing streak in their own park.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.