Dodgers drub Rockies in hail-delayed game

June 30 - J.D. Martinez homered among his four hits and Jason Heyward had three hits as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 14-3 in Denver on Thursday night.

Martinez drove in four runs and Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy had two hits and three RBIs each as Los Angeles finished with season highs in runs and hits (18).

Dodgers rookie starter Emmet Sheehan (2-0) allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out five without issuing a walk.

Jurickson Profar had three hits for Colorado, and Elias Diaz knocked in all three runs with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 50 minutes by a strong storm that dropped several inches of hail at Coors Field three hours before the scheduled first pitch. The field and dugouts were covered by hail, and water flowed down the visiting dugout stairs toward the clubhouse.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Martinez's first RBI single, but the Rockies tied it in the bottom of the inning on Diaz's sacrifice fly.

Mookie Betts led off the third with his second double and scored on another Martinez single to make it 2-1. Colorado answered again in the bottom of the inning. Profar and Ezequiel Tovar began the frame with singles, Tovar stole second and both came home on a single by Diaz to give the Rockies a 3-2 lead.

The Dodgers responded with a big fourth inning.

Heyward led off with a double, and Colorado starter Chase Anderson walked the next two batters to load the bases. Betts hit a sacrifice fly and Freeman singled to drive in another run and end Anderson's night.

Muncy greeted reliever Peter Lambert with a two-run double and Martinez homered, his 19th, to cap a six-run inning and make it 8-3.

Anderson (0-3) allowed six runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Los Angeles added more in the fifth. Heyward doubled, James Outman singled and Betts walked with one out to load the bases. Freeman followed with a two-run single and Muncy drove in another with a single to make it 11-3.

The Dodgers went up 12-3 in the sixth on Michael Vargas' RBI triple, and they added two more in the seventh on run-scoring singles by Jonny Deluca and Heyward.

