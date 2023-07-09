Dodgers launch 5 homers in blasting Angels

[1/51] Jul 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) takes a lead off third base after a triple in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

July 9 - Mookie Betts made his final in-game preparations for the Home Run Derby, hitting a leadoff blast Saturday to start the Los Angeles Dodgers toward a 10-5 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman J.D. Martinez and David Peralta also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who extended their winning streak to 10 games over the Angels by winning all four games this season.

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run and fell a double away from the cycle for the Angels, who head into the break having lost nine of their last 10 games.

Angels left-hander Reid Detmers (2-6) entered with a 1.42 ERA over his last five starts, but he gave up seven runs on six hits and a walk over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Both teams head into the break a day early, the only ones to do so.

Betts' first-inning blast was his Dodgers franchise-record 10th leadoff home run this season and his 26th homer overall. His 46 career home runs to open a game for his team are tied for seventh all-time.

Monday's appearance in the Home Run Derby at Seattle will be Betts' first.

Muncy homered in a five-run second inning for Los Angeles, his 21st, while Freeman had a two-run double and Will Smith added a two-run single for a 6-0 lead.

Freeman's home run, his 17th, came in the fourth inning, while Muncy added an RBI single in the frame for an 8-0 advantage.

David Fletcher and Mike Moustakas drove in runs for the Angels in the sixth inning. Martinez hit his 22nd home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the seventh to increase his baseball-best total to 32. Peralta hit his seventh in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-4 Dodgers advantage.

After Alex Vesia pitched one inning as an opener, Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove (1-2) gave up four runs on six hits over six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. It was the longest outing of his career.

Angels outfielder Jo Adell left in the first inning with an oblique injury.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.