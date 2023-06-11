Dodgers look to beat Phillies' Taijuan Walker again this season















June 11 - The Los Angeles Dodgers look to secure their second series victory of the season over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon when the teams play the rubber match of their three-game set in Philadelphia.

The Dodgers erupted for 36 runs during a three-game sweep of the Phillies in Los Angeles early last month. Philadelphia exacted a measure of revenge with a 5-4 victory in the series opener on Friday, but the Dodgers ended the Phillies' season-high six-game winning streak on Saturday with a 9-0 romp.

J.D. Martinez belted a three-run homer to cap a six-run uprising in the seventh inning on Saturday. Martinez has gone deep in seven of his last 12 games.

David Peralta also homered among his two hits for Los Angeles. Both of his came with two outs.

"We never give up with any at-bats ... that's what we do," Peralta told SportsNet Los Angeles of the team's recent success with two outs. "We've been playing really well. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose, but it's part of the game. So, we win today and we come with the same mentality and same approach and win the series tomorrow."

To do that, the Dodgers will need to get the better of Taijuan Walker (5-3, 5.04 ERA) on Sunday.

Walker, 30, scattered two hits and struck out eight in seven innings of a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

"In the past, when I'm feeling good, my body's feeling good, I'm able to use my lower half more and drive down the slope (of the mound), and that's where the velo comes from," Walker said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "This year, I just really haven't been able to get in my lower half. But we found something in the last bullpen (session).

"He was great," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "Just trying to get more rhythm in his delivery, and they found something. And he's excited about it, too. He was really happy after that bullpen."

Walker, however, wasn't too happy after his last outing against Los Angeles.

He permitted eight runs on as many hits -- including three homers -- in 3 1/3 innings in a 13-4 setback on May 1. He is 3-4 with a 5.25 ERA in 12 career starts versus the Dodgers.

Bryson Stott answered an 0-for-4 performance in the series opener with three of the Phillies' six hits on Saturday.

Philadelphia possibly could see a boost to its lineup in the form of Alec Bohm, who could be activated from the 10-day injured list on Sunday. Bohm has been sidelined since May 31 with a left hamstring strain.

Bohm leads the Phillies with 37 RBIs. He went 2-for-10 with two RBIs and a run in the previous series against Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have yet to announce their starting pitcher for Sunday's contest. They were expected to dip into the bullpen to start the game.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.