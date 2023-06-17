Dodgers turn to another rookie vs. hot Giants















June 17 - After a brilliant performance from one rookie starter, the Los Angeles Dodgers will turn it over to another high-upside rookie Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles right-hander Emmet Sheehan made his major league debut against the Giants in the series opener Friday and went six no-hit innings before manager Dave Roberts turned the game over to the bullpen.

The Giants came alive from there, scoring five runs over the seventh and eighth innings before earning a 7-5 victory in 11 to extend their winning streak to five games. Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th for San Francisco.

Sheehan, 23, gave up two walks with three strikeouts on 89 pitches after dominating at Double-A Tulsa with a 1.86 ERA through 12 appearances (10 starts).

On Saturday, the Dodgers will send right-hander Bobby Miller (3-0, 0.78 ERA) to the mound. Not only is the 24-year-old unbeaten with a sub-1.00 ERA through four career starts, he has 23 strikeouts in 23 innings while allowing just 12 hits.

Miller is one of only nine pitchers who have allowed two runs or less in his first four starts, with a minimum of 20 innings pitched, since 1901.

"He just attacks hitters (and) goes right at them," Dodgers catcher Will Smith said. "More times than not, he's getting ahead, getting to 0-1. ... He's throwing 100 mph, he's really making pitches, he's executing pitches. That's why he's consistently getting outs."

Miller and Sheehan have been pressed into service only because of injuries. Walker Buehler had Tommy John surgery last year and remains out, while Dustin May (forearm) and Julio Urias (hamstring) are on the injured list.

"When you play for this club, we're not about development, we've got to win," Roberts said. "It doesn't matter the age, the service time. If you're going out there and performing, then you earn those opportunities."

The Giants have tabbed left-hander Alex Wood to start Saturday's game. Wood (1-1, 4.80 ERA) is coming off the injured list, where he was placed June 4 because of a lower back strain. He took the loss in his most recent appearance, giving up six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 31.

Wood is 2-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 12 appearances vs. the Dodgers in his career.

On Friday, meanwhile, for as wild as the game was, nothing topped a play in the 11th inning with the Giants trying to protect a two-run lead. Mookie Betts popped up on the infield, Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt dropped the ball, and reliever Jakob Junis threw it into right field. But the Dodgers still made an out when they had two runners trying to occupy third base.

"I had to watch the replay of it three or four times, it was such a strange play," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "It was one of the stranger ones I have been a part of."

Said Crawford, on NBC Sports Bay Area: "I think that was probably one of the craziest games I've been a part of with this rivalry."

It also was a game of attrition as the Dodgers lost both left fielder David Peralta (hamstring) and third baseman Chris Taylor (knee pain) to injuries.

The Giants saw third baseman Wilmer Flores depart later in the game after he fouled a ball off his foot in the seventh inning, but he still ended that at-bat with a two-run homer.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.