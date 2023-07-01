Down by 4 early, Rays roll to 15-4 win over Mariners

[1/46] Jun 30, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) warms up in the bullpen before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

July 1 - Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Jose Siri homered as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied from an early four-run deficit to bail out ace Shane McClanahan and defeat the host Seattle Mariners 15-4 Friday night.

Tom Murphy homered for the Mariners, who lost their third consecutive game. The Rays broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning with an eight-run rally, and they won their third game in a row.

Tampa Bay relievers Shawn Armstrong, Jake Diekman, Kevin Kelly (4-1), Jason Adam and Colin Poche combined to allow just one hit in six scoreless innings.

The Rays started their damage in the eighth against Andres Munoz (0-1).

Luke Raley led off with a double and Arozarena singled, sending Raley to third. Isaac Paredes hit a chopper down the third base line that Eugenio Suarez fielded but lost the ball on the transfer to his throwing hand as Raley slid home safely with the go-ahead run.

Lowe hit an RBI double to knock Munoz out of the game. Siri greeted Gabe Speier with a sacrifice fly. Singles by Taylor Walls and Yandy Diaz and doubles by Christian Bethancourt and Wander Franco all brought home runners and Arozarena had an RBI groundout off Tayler Saucedo to cap the eight-run outburst.

Mariners position player Mike Ford gave up three runs in the ninth, including Siri's leadoff homer.

McClanahan, who entered the game leading the major leagues in wins (11) and ERA (2.23), appeared rusty after getting two extra days' rest following an early exit from his previous start on June 22 because of mid-back tightness. The left-hander allowed four runs on five hits in three innings, with three walks and one strikeout.

The Mariners scored four runs in the second. Teoscar Hernandez led off with a double, and an out later, Murphy lined a two-run shot to left. A walk to Cal Raleigh and singles by Jarred Kelenic and Jose Caballero loaded the bases for J.P. Crawford, who grounded a two-run single to right.

Mariners rookie Bryce Miller didn't allow a hit and struck out six through three innings before developing a blister on his right middle finger. A walk to Raley and Arozarena's two-run shot halved the Rays' deficit in the fourth. Miller left with the injury after the homer.

The Rays pulled within 4-3 in the fifth as Franco hit a two-out triple to right off Matt Brash and Raley followed by lining a run-scoring single to right.

Lowe homered to straightaway center with one out in the sixth off Trevor Gott to tie the score at 4-4.

