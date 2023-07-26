Dylan Moore hits 2 HRs and Mariners hold off Twins

[1/15] Jul 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws to the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

July 26 - Dylan Moore hit two home runs and Julio Rodriguez had three hits, including a home run and two doubles, to lead the Seattle Mariners to an 8-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon in the deciding game of a three-game series.

Bryce Miller (7-3) picked up the win despite allowing six runs on eight hits, including four home runs, over 5 2/3 innings. Miller didn't walk a batter and struck out seven. Andres Munoz pitched around a leadoff single by Christian Vazquez in the bottom of the ninth to earn his second save.

Matt Wallner hit two home runs, while Edouard Julien and Vazquez also went deep for Minnesota. Vazquez finished with three hits and two RBIs while Wallner, Trevor Larnach and Kyle Farmer each added two hits.

Joe Ryan (9-7) absorbed the loss allowing four runs on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

Seattle, which scored in each of the first six innings, built an early 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning and solo homers by Moore and Rodriguez in the second and third innings respectively.

Minnesota cut the deficit to 3-2 in the the third on solo homers by Vazquez and Julien. The teams traded runs in the fourth on a bases-loaded single by Kolten Wong for the Mariners, and a Twins home run by Wallner.

The Mariners extended their lead to 7-3 in the fifth on a three-run homer by Moore, and made it 8-3 in the sixth when Rodriguez led off with a hustle double to center and scored on a single off the right field wall by Eugenio Suarez.

Minnesota scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to close to 8-7. Wallner hit a 426-foot opposite field homer into the second deck in left-center for the first multi-home run game of his career to make it 8-4. Larnach doubled and scored on a single by Farmer who then scored on a double by Joey Gallo. Vazquez drove in Gallo with a single.

Minnesota got the tying run to second with one out in the bottom of the ninth after Vazquez led off with a single. But Munoz got out of the jam by getting both Julien and Max Kepler both to ground out.

--Field Level Media

