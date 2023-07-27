Edmundo Sosa, J.T. Realmuto help Phillies defeat Orioles

[1/39] Jul 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

July 27 - Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo home run, J.T. Realmuto added a two-run double and the host Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Jake Cave contributed two hits and an RBI while Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper each chipped in with an RBI single.

The Phillies have won two in a row after losing five of their previous six.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez tossed six-plus innings and allowed seven hits and four runs with six strikeouts and one walk.

Seranthony Dominguez (2-2), who had missed the last five weeks with an oblique injury, earned the win in relief.

Gregory Soto threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save in three chances.

Adley Rutschman homered and knocked in three runs and Austin Hays had two hits and an RBI for the Orioles, who have dropped two straight after winning five of their previous six.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (6-6) gave up seven hits and five runs with three strikeouts and two walks in 6 2/3 innings.

The Orioles had runners on first and second with one out in the third and Hays flied out to center. Rutschman followed with a three-run homer to left for 3-0 Orioles advantage. It was the 14th4 home run of the season for Rutschman.

Brandon Marsh walked to open the bottom of the third and advanced to second on a wild pitch with Cave at the plate. Cave responded with an RBI double and Castellanos added an RBI single later in the inning to close within 3-2.

In the fourth, Realmuto hit a two-run double and the Phillies regained a 4-3 lead.

Jordan Westburg doubled off the right field wall with two outs in the sixth. Cave then jumped and made a stellar catch crashing against the left field fence on a shot by Ramon Urias for the third out.

With a runner on third and two outs in the seventh, Hays hit an RBI single to left to equalize at 4.

Sosa lofted a solo homer to right with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, his seventh of the campaign, and Harper added an RBI single for a two-run Phillies lead.

--Field Level Media

