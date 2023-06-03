Edward Cabrera dominant as Marlins blank woeful A's
June 3 - Edward Cabrera struck out 10 batters in six scoreless innings to lead the host Miami Marlins to a 4-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
Oakland, which has the worst record in baseball at 12-47, has lost 13 of its past 15 games. Oakland has also fallen in 12 straight road contests.
The A's managed just five hits -- including one by former Marlins first-round pick JJ Bleday.
Jesus Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer to lead Miami's offense. Luis Arraez, who entered the day leading the majors with a .382 batting average, went 0-for-4. He is now batting .374.
The Marlins won for the fifth time in their past seven games.
Cabrera (4-4) allowed just four hits -- three singles and one double -- and a walk. It was his second-highest strikeout total of the season, and it was his first time in 2023 not allowing a run.
The loss went to A's opener Shintaro Fujinami (2-6), who allowed two hits and two runs in one inning.
Miami opened the scoring in the first frame. With two outs and none on, Bryan De La Cruz singled, and Sanchez jumped on a first-pitch fastball that was clocked at 99 mph. The lefty Sanchez hit it out to the opposite field.
The Marlins doubled their lead to 4-0 in the fifth as Jacob Stallings singled and scored from second on Jorge Soler's double down the left-field line. De La Cruz added an RBI single to cap the rally.
Miami closed out the game with solid work from its bullpen as JT Chargois, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott each pitched one scoreless inning.
Before the game, the Marlins placed reliever Matt Barnes on the injured list. Barnes, who has a right hip injury, has already made 24 appearances this year (one start), going 1-0 with a 5.48 ERA.
--Field Level Media
