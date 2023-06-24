Elly De La Cruz's cycle lifts Reds past Braves for 12th straight win

[1/20] Jun 23, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver (34) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

June 24 - Rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz recorded Cincinnati's first cycle in 34 years as the host Reds rallied from five runs down to match their modern-era franchise record with a 12th straight win, defeating the Atlanta Braves 11-10 on Friday.

Cincinnati matched its 1957 and 1939 clubs for the longest single-season winning streak since 1900.

De La Cruz again electrified the sellout crowd at Great American Ball Park as he had a key two-run homer to spark the early rally and finished off his cycle with a triple in the sixth inning. It was the first Cincinnati cycle since Eric Davis accomplished the feat vs. the San Diego Padres on June 2, 1989.

Not to be outdone, veteran slugger Joey Votto belted a pair of home runs estimated at more than 410 feet, including a go-ahead, three-run shot off reliever Collin McHugh (3-1) in the Reds' four-run fifth. Cincinnati erased deficits of 5-0 and 7-5.

Alex Young (3-0) recorded the final out of the fifth and the first out of the sixth to earn his third win in as many appearances this week out of the bullpen. Alexis Diaz posted his 21st save in as many chances when Orlando Arcia grounded into a game-ending double play.

Winners of 15 of 17 and 34 of 54, the hottest team in baseball belted four homers on Friday. The Reds will look to set a franchise post-1900 era record Saturday with a 13th straight win. It would also match the Tampa Bay Rays for the longest win streak in the majors this season.

Matt Olson homered twice for the Braves, who had their second eight-game win streak this season snapped. Atlanta belted five home runs to Cincinnati's four.

The Braves sent nine men to the plate in the first inning, scoring five times against Cincinnati starter Luke Weaver.

De La Cruz, the Reds' third baseman, then made an impressive catch in foul territory to retire Olson in the third inning when he turned and sped toward the wall along the left field foul line.

In the bottom of the third, TJ Friedl reached on a walk, stole second and third and scored on De La Cruz's third homer, a high fly to the seats in right that cut Atlanta's lead to 5-4.

Votto's first homer of the night, estimated at 428 feet, tied the game in the fourth off Atlanta starter AJ Smith-Shawver.

