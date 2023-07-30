Endy Rodriguez's 4 RBIs carry Pirates past Phillies

[1/40] Jul 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (58) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

July 30 - Endy Rodriguez hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth along with an RBI double Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates downed the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 7-6.

Liover Peguero added a homer and RBI single and Alika Williams had an RBI single for the Pirates, who evened the weekend series with the Phillies.

Pittsburgh starter Quinn Priester (2-1) allowed five runs and five hits in five-plus innings, with seven strikeouts and six walks.

David Bednar earned a five-out save, his 21st.

Brandon Marsh hit a three-run double, Jake Cave an RBI double and Johan Rojas an RBI single for the Phillies, who had won three straight.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (9-7) gave up seven runs, five earned, and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts and three walks.

Peguero led off the third with his second career homer, to left, for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

Philadelphia moved ahead in the fourth. Alec Bohm walked and went to third on Bryson Stott's double. J.T. Realmuto walked to load the bases. After Trea Turner struck out, Marsh doubled to clear the bases for a 3-1 lead. Cave doubled to drive in Marsh to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ji Man Choi doubled, went to third on Henry Davis' groundout and scored on Rodriguez's double. Jared Triolo walked. An out later, Rodriguez scored on Peguero's single to pull the Pirates to within 4-3.

Pittsburgh scored four more in the fifth. Bryan Reynolds singled. Andrew McCutchen walked. An out later, Davis reached on first baseman Bryce Harper's fielding error, loading the bases.

Rodriguez tripled on a ball that skipped past Marsh in center to clear the bases for a 6-4 Pirates lead. An out later, Williams got his first career hit and RBI, a single, to make it 7-4.

In the sixth, the Phillies loaded the bases on Stott's single and walks to Realmuto and Turner. Ryan Borucki replaced Priester and got a forceout at home and a strikeout before he walked Kyle Schwarber to force in a run, making it 7-5.

Rojas' RBI single in the eighth closed it to 7-6.

--Field Level Media

