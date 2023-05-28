Eury Perez, Marlins shut out Angels

[1/13] May 28, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher JT Chargois (84) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports















May 28 - Eury Perez threw five shutout innings, Nick Fortes was a triple shy of the cycle and the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-0 victory Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

Perez, who stands 6-foot-8 and just turned 20 years old in April, was making his fourth major league start. He gave up just two hits and struck out only three, but got both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani once apiece.

Ohtani had one of the Angels' five hits in the game, going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. Over his last six games, Ohani is 3-for-23 with one homer and nine strikeouts.

Five Marlins relievers combined to finish it off, though the Angels threatened in the ninth against Marlins reliever JT Chargois. With two outs and nobody on base, Zach Neto walked and went to third on a double by Hunter Renfroe. Chargois, though, retired Trout on a flare to second baseman Luis Arraez, earning his first save of the season.

It was the first time the Angels have been shut out this season, ending a streak of 94 consecutive games going back to Aug. 21 of last season when the Detroit Tigers shut them out.

The Angels had their chances against Perez. In the second inning, Brandon Drury led off with a walk but was erased when Jared Walsh grounded into a double play. Gio Urshela followed with a triple and Matt Thaiss walked, but Perez retired Taylor Ward on a flyout to end the inning.

In the fifth, the Angels had runners on first and third with two outs, but Perez retired Trout on a fly to left field.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-4) pitched well, giving up two runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings.

Sandoval also made two impressive defensive plays. In the first inning he fielded a chopper back to the mound behind his back and threw out Jorge Soler. And in the third inning, he made a diving catch of Jean Segura's bunt.

The Marlins, though, were able to push across single runs against Sandoval in the third and sixth innings. In the third, Fortes homered, and in the sixth, Segura had a two-out RBI single.

Arraez had two hits for Miami, but Soler's home run streak ended at five games. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

--Field Level Media











