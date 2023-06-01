Fernando Tatis Jr. drives in four as Padres clobber Marlins
June 1 - Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in four runs, and Joe Musgrove took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the San Diego Padres defeated the host Miami Marlins 10-1 on Thursday afternoon.
Tatis went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and one walk.
Musgrove (3-2) went six innings, allowing an unearned run, three hits and three walks. He had three strikeouts, and on his final one -- to end his outing and escape what had been a none-out, bases-
loaded jam -- he yelled: "Yeah!"
In six career starts against the Marlins, Musgrove is 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA.
Jesus Luzardo (4-4) allowed five runs, four hits and one walk for Miami. Luzardo is 0-3 in three career appearances against the Padres.
Miami opened the scoring in the third. Jonathan Davis walked, stole second, took third on catcher Austin Nola's throwing error and scored on Luis Arraez's sacrifice fly.
San Diego took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Ha-Seong Kim doubled, stole third and scored on Tatis' ground-rule double. Tatis scored three batters later on Brandon Dixon's sacrifice fly.
The Padres extended their lead to 3-1 in the fifth on Gary Sanchez's second homer in as many games.
San Diego broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. The Padres brought 11 hitters to the plate in the sixth -- and it might have been worse if it had not been for star outfielder Juan Soto, who was called out on strikes twice in the frame.
Still, the Padres had six hits, two walks and two steals against three Marlins pitchers. Dixon and Jake Cronenworth had RBI singles, Sanchez had a two-run single, and Tatis capped the rally with a three-run double.
Miami didn't get its first hit until Arraez got an infield single to start the bottom of the sixth inning. The Marlins got two more singles to load the bases with no outs. But Musgrove got Jesus Sanchez to bounce into a double play -- home to first -- and the pitcher then struck out Yuli Gurriel to end Miami's last real threat.
--Field Level Media
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
