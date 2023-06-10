Five-run ninth vaults Marlins past White Sox

[1/21] Jun 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech (34) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports















June 10 - Jean Segura ripped a two-run double as part of a five-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the visiting Miami Marlins to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon.

Miami's offense had been held in check, but it finally broke through against right-hander Joe Kelly (1-3) in the ninth.

Garrett Cooper and Luis Arraez led off the inning with singles before Jorge Soler walked to load the bases with no outs. Bryan De La Cruz reached on a fielding error by shortstop Tim Anderson, plating the tying run in the process.

Jesus Sanchez then walked with the bases loaded, Yuli Gurriel chased Kelly and brought home another run with a groundout and Segura capped the rally with his double that put the game out of reach.

Left-hander A.J. Puk worked around Yoan Moncada's double in the ninth to put the finishing touches on the victory. Steven Okert (3-0) earned the win.

Soler had three hits and Luis Arraez added two for the Marlins, who have won seven of their last eight games.

Andrew Vaughn homered for Chicago, which totaled five hits.

Miami's rally spoiled a strong start from White Sox starter Michel Kopech, who scattered five hits across five scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara also earned a no-decision after giving up just one run on three hits in seven innings. He issued two walks and fanned four.

Miami threatened in the second, putting runners on first and second with one out. However, Jon Berti grounded into a double play, snuffing the potential rally. The Marlins also left a pair of runners in scoring position in the third when Gurriel popped out.

Vaughn capitalized on Miami's inability to push across a run with a drive to right center to lead off the fourth, giving the White Sox a 1-0 lead. It was Vaughn's eighth homer of the season.

Although they managed to pull off the win, the Marlins went 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.