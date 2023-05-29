Four Royals pitchers combine on two-hit shutout of Cardinals















May 29 - Mike Mayers, Josh Staumont, Taylor Clarke and Amir Garrett combined to throw a two-hitter Monday as the visiting Kansas City Royals blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 7-0.

The Royals used Staumont as the opener in a bullpen game. He set the Cardinals down in order in the first inning, then Mayers (1-0) came on to retire the next 18 batters to take a perfect game into the eighth inning.

The Cardinals finally broke through against Mayers when Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras hit singles to open the eighth.

Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Massey each drove in two runs for the Royals, who won their second straight game after losing seven of their previous eight.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (2-1) allowed three runs on nine hits in five innings. He struck out six batters and walked two.

The Cardinals lost outfielder Lars Nootbaar to lower back spasms in the third inning. He pulled up short while chasing a double from Nick Pratto into the right-center field gap.

Pratto and Pasquantino hit doubles opening the third inning to put the Royals up 1-0.

The Royals pushed their lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning. Salvador Perez hit a single and scored on MJ Melendez's triple. After Massey walked, Freddy Fermin dropped down a run-scoring safety squeeze bunt.

The Royals made it 4-0 in the eighth inning when Nicky Lopez hit a single, stole second base and scored on Pasquantino's single.

Clarke relieved Mayers with two runners on in the eighth inning and retired the next three batters to keep the shutout intact.

The Royals increased their lead to 7-0 in the ninth inning when Bobby Witt Jr. hit a solo homer and Massey hit two-run shot.

Garrett closed out the Cardinals with two strikeouts and a groundout in the ninth to complete the victory.

--Field Level Media











